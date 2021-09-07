SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

