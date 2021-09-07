Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires 95 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 416.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.89. The company had a trading volume of 741,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,427. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

