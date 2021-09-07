Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.43. The company had a trading volume of 78,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,775. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.67 and a 200-day moving average of $218.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

