Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 373,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

