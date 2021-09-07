Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 380,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Paya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Paya by 1,507.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 184,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,402,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,262 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of PAYA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 49,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

