Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 55,407 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 589,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,407 shares during the quarter. CDK Global makes up approximately 2.1% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $29,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 320,113 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CDK Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 8,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

CDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

