Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,272 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPB opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.52 and a one year high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

