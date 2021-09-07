Spinnaker Trust Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $161.76. 20,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

