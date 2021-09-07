Spinnaker Trust Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 201,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 198,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,528,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after buying an additional 51,218 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBDO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,554. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.