Spinnaker Trust Sells 13,880 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. 582,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

