Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.33 Million

Analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post sales of $233.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.15 million to $251.51 million. Spire posted sales of $251.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE SR traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $64.57. 8,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after buying an additional 31,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Spire by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.