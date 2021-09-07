Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Spire by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Spire by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SR opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

