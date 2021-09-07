Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.57.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:SR opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
