Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $46,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $320,355 over the last ninety days. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

