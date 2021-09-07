Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 224,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 416,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,454. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

