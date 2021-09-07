Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
