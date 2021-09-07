Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 82,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

