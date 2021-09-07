Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 0.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,027,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $269.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.77. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

