SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

