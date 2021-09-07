STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.75

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 1048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.