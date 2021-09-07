State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stake Trimmed by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC lowered its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,693 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of State Auto Financial worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $828,140.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,738 shares of company stock worth $6,150,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STFC. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.