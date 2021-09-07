Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 355,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $12,538,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

