Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 472,977 shares of company stock valued at $26,705,083. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.