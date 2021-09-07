Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 17,000 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

VKI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,664. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

