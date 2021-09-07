Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC remained flat at $$53.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 403,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,451,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

