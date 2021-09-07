Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 637 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.07. The stock had a trading volume of 50,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,914. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.