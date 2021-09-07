Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,892,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $381.85. 992,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

