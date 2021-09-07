Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 2.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.10. 21,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,161. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

