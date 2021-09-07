Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,067. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

