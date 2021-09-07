Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $33.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.42.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 508,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,901. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

