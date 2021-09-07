SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SunPower were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,453,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,729,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of SunPower by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,051 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 235,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

