Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $590.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $580.00 to $590.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.01. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

