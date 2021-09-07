SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Baxter International stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

