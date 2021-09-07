Swarm City Reaches Market Capitalization of $343,671.81 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $343,671.81 and $1,002.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00150647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00742973 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043114 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.