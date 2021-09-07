Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $3.26 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00006881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $611.11 million and $349.54 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

SXP is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

