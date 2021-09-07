Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $33,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

