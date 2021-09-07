Swiss National Bank Has $31.44 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Gildan Activewear worth $31,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,613,000 after purchasing an additional 160,022 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

NYSE:GIL opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

