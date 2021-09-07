Swiss National Bank Has $40.17 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,562 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Liberty Global worth $40,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,378,000 after buying an additional 4,500,396 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,174,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after buying an additional 155,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 5,834,739 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,286,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,995,000 after purchasing an additional 251,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,007,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,173 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

