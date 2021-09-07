Swiss National Bank Purchases 17,522 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Globe Life worth $38,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 12.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 16.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

