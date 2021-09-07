Swiss National Bank Purchases 33,857 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $44,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $130.27 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

