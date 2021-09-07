Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,658 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $42,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,032 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $2,085.43 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,970.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,868.57.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

