Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

SYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Synthomer to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LON SYNT traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Thursday, reaching GBX 530 ($6.92). 416,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 528.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 506.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300.40 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

