Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $12.99 or 0.00025499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $9,967.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00142006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00195056 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.17 or 0.07670654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,827.18 or 0.99759665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.00921168 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

