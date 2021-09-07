Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Trading Down 1.2%

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.20 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.53). Approximately 1,062,847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 730,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.60 ($1.55).

The company has a market cap of £599.53 million and a PE ratio of 17.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.69.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.98%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.