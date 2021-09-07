Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,022 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ciena were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

