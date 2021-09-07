Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $77,072,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,673,000 after buying an additional 397,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,997,000 after buying an additional 298,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after buying an additional 208,470 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

MIDD stock opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average is $172.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

