Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,811 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $12,792,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLDR stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.