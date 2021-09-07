Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capri were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Capri by 132.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

