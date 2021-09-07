Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.33 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $244.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.