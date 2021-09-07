Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dropbox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,035 shares of company stock worth $4,707,997. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

