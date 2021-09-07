Ted Baker (LON:TED) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Shares of Ted Baker stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 165.90 ($2.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33. Ted Baker has a one year low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £306.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.