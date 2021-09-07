Telemus Capital LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after acquiring an additional 613,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after acquiring an additional 147,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,975,000 after acquiring an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

